SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.33, 5,098,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,809,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners lowered SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SRC Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318,318 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SRC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 331,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SRC Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,219,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

