Square (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.15 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.46.

SQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,173. Square has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $97.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,553,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,903,087.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Square by 4,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 133,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Square by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

