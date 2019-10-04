Square (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.15 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.46.
SQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,173. Square has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $97.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,553,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,903,087.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Square by 4,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 133,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Square by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
