Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPWH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 172,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.