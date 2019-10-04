Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Splunk by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 231.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after purchasing an additional 796,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 910.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 580,476 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 137.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 762,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 440,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,333. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.