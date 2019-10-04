SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,699,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,743 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,858,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 229,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.6903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

