Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $713.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.24%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

