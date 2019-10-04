Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $4,743,580. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

