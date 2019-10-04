Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.90

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.90 and traded as high as $36.20. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.45%.

In related news, Director Debra Jones sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $76,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,968 shares in the company, valued at $763,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 98,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

