Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 158,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 204,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

