Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Societe Generale from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Societe Generale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 158,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Societe Generale has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Societe Generale will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

