Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.18. 3,231,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,066,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1,046.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.