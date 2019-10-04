Smartlands (SLT) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Smartlands token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates and Stellarport. During the last seven days, Smartlands has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Smartlands has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00191039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.01014101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089935 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands’ launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands . The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

