SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SITE Centers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 257.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 1,208,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.