Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading Down 11.1%

Silver Bull Resources Inc (TSE:SVB)’s share price was down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 526,050 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 194,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

