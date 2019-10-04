Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 214,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 706,826 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 111,675 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

