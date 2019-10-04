Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 target price on Signature Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.22.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. 242,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

