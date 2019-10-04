SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $4.10. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

