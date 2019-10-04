SIG (LON:SHI) PT Lowered to GBX 93

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 93 ($1.22) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SIG from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on SIG from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SIG from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 139 ($1.82).

Shares of LON SHI traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The company had a trading volume of 839,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The stock has a market cap of $706.91 million and a PE ratio of 170.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.53. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

