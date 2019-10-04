Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.25, approximately 716,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 877,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Sientra alerts:

The company has a market cap of $308.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sientra by 37.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 730,475 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Sientra by 79.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 752,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 332,860 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Sientra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,476,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $7,700,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.