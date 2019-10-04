Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.30 ($37.56) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.93 ($44.10).

SHL traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.45 ($42.38). 743,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 12 month high of €39.21 ($45.59). The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

