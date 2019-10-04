Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.30 ($37.56) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.93 ($44.10).

SHL traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.45 ($42.38). 743,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 12 month high of €39.21 ($45.59). The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

