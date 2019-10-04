SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. SI-Bone has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 12.00. The company has a market cap of $417.34 million and a PE ratio of -23.93.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $28,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $198,708.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,590 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

