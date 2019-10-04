Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centamin to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Shares of LON CEY traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 115.20 ($1.51). 10,028,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

