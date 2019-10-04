Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.93

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.93 and traded as low as $153.00. Shore Capital Group shares last traded at $157.50, with a volume of 7,350 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Shore Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

In other Shore Capital Group news, insider Michael van Messel bought 198,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £268,267.95 ($350,539.59).

About Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR)

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

