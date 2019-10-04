Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shield Therapeutics stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.40). 9,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,665. Shield Therapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 202 ($2.64). The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 million and a P/E ratio of 51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.42.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

