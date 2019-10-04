Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.22.

SHAK opened at $94.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $5,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $87,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 648,177 shares of company stock valued at $53,117,170. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

