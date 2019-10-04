Sentivate Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $129,985.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038774 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.05518520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001055 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,272,049,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

