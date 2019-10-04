Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $1.31 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, IDEX, BitForex, DDEX, Bibox, Upbit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

