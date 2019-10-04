Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $145.66. 1,676,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $148.14.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,621,000 after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,934,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 57,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

