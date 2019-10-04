Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Select Bancorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

