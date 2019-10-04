Security National Trust Co. Has $11.55 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after buying an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $134.96 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,028.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

