Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$9.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.92.

Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.83. 1,283,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.08. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$793.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 217.74%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. Also, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total transaction of C$40,554.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,891,382.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,323 shares of company stock valued at $50,623.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

