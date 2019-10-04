SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 50,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.18. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 892,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 577,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

