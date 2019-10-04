Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP) Shares Up 1.9%

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), 17,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 31,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.77).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 460.97. The company has a market cap of $189.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.86.

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Company Profile (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

