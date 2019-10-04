Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,390 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after buying an additional 1,817,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,655,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,459,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,806,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 251,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 131,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,275,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 108,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $2,526,736.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 627,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,549,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,881. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 7.69. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

