Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CARBO Ceramics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 79,563 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 1.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,022,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 351,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 4,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad acquired 32,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $33,320.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don P. Conkle acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,990.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 162,350 shares of company stock worth $206,071. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

