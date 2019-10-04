Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 8,758 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Trinseo by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 279,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich acquired 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

