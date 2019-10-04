Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $364,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 5,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

