Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.11 Million in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,909 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 100.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $453,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,216,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 280,937 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Tapestry by 28.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 347.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $156,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Tapestry stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

