Schroder Investment Management Group Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $196,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

