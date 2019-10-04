Schroder Investment Management Group Has $834,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,775 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.15.

VRTX stock opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average of $176.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $372,448.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,424.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,486 shares of company stock worth $6,491,637 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.