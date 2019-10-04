Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.48 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

