Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 12,126 AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,328,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4,454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,907,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 182,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,137. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.