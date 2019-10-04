Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 604.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 19.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

