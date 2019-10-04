School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

School Specialty stock remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Wednesday. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072. School Specialty has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Get School Specialty alerts:

School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. School Specialty had a negative return on equity of 38.90% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter.

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Curriculum. The Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, and classroom libraries and manipulatives; educator-inspired audio technology products; and school health and furniture products, as well as project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for School Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for School Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.