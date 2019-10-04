Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €88.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.06 ($90.77).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

SU traded up €1.48 ($1.72) on Wednesday, reaching €76.86 ($89.37). 1,326,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €76.45.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.