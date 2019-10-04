Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.81. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 10,403 shares traded.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,434,333 shares of company stock worth $21,503,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

