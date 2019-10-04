salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $50,249.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,397.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,565 shares of company stock worth $43,742,745 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.