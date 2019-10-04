Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SKAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of 156.65 and a beta of 2.28. Saker Aviation Services has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

