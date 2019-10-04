Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SKAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of 156.65 and a beta of 2.28. Saker Aviation Services has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.33%.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

