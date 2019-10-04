Safe Haven (SHA) Price Tops $0.0004

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $163,747.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Get Safe Haven alerts:

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

