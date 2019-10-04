Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sabre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 460,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,976,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $577,035,000 after acquiring an additional 610,850 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sabre by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sabre by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

